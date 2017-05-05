How motherhood transformed me – Aity Dennis, gospel singer

By Tony Ogaga

Two years after she had her twins, gospel music singer, Aity Dennis still can’t get over the excitement! In this chat with TS Weekend, Denis who is also president, Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria (FOGMMON) Lagos Chapter opens up on how motherhood has transformed her and how she copes with her twins.

It has been a life time. How are you and the twins doing?

I am good and they are just fine and growing more beautiful every day. We had their birthday a while ago and we had a blast celebration! You can imagine isn’t it amazing that they are two years already? How time flies; we are good and fine.

How have you been enjoying motherhood?

It has been wonderful! You know, now I see a different kind of life, I see the world through the eyes of children. They believe whatever you tell them and they are so innocent. You say you want to give something to them and they believe you wholeheartedly and will keep reminding you ‘mummy, you said you’re going to give me this.’ So, you see, they help you to be truthful to your promises. It has been wonderful and awesome! Sometimes I am coming back home and just as I am driving into the house, you see the three of them running to me and screaming ‘mummy oyoyo mummy oyoyo!’ Sometimes, I sit inside my car and cry and I am like ‘Baba God, are these really my kids?’ They don’t know why I can’t come out of the car but I will just be in the car looking at them. It is still like a dream. Motherhood is a whole new awesome world. The joy of motherhood cannot be quantified.

Is any of them taking after you musically?

I can’t really tell yet but at times I see Lovely just forming her lines and when we are doing the dishes we start singing songs we have not heard before and I am like ‘this might be another musician-o.’

Has your husband been supportive?

Wow! He is awesome! Like on the day of the twins’ birthday he dropped them off at school, picked up the cakes and arranged for the cameraman while I was out. He has been amazing. You know, I travel a lot and when I do he always calls and then he would say ‘the three of them are right here with me sleeping.’ He is a world class dad.

What’s new coming from Aity Denis?

I just released a new work for The Minstrel app entitled God is Real. It is one of the testimony songs I did during the thanksgiving and dedication of my twins. I had to do something fresh so I dusted it up for the Minstrel app. It was produced by Wole Oni and you know what Wole Oni can do.

You are very involved in the Minstrel app project. Can you tell us about it?

Wow! That is the future of the gospel music industry. The idea is taking gospel music to another level. FOGMMON is the umbrella body of gospel musicians in Nigeria and we are working closely with the Minstrels and music ministers here in Nigeria. The Minstrel app will take our gospel music beyond the shores of this country. You don’t need a CD, you can have your music on the go once you have the app.

How do you see this initiative impacting the gospel music industry?

I think it is going to impact a lot. You know, before, you had to produce your music, print the sleeves and do everything yourself and then do the music launch before you can get the music to God knows how many people at the end of the day. But with this app you don’t need an album launch. You can produce your music and upload right there so it makes our work easier and it is going to make us work harder.

You are the president of FOGMMON, Lagos chapter. Tell us about the platform?

At FOGMON, we are music ministers and we all pray for one another, care for one another and fellowship together. The response has been massive and it is something that has come to stay. We have congresses like once in a month when music artistes meet and share. You could call it a musicartiste church.

As a mother of twins and music minister, how do you combine all that with your job at FOGMMON?

I am also asking myself that question. Sometimes I am so busy I can’t remember the spelling of my name (laughter). But I think I enjoy it. I am a bubbling go-go-person. I think that if I am not busy I will die of boredom.

You’re a workaholic and restless….

Hmmm…am I a workaholic (laughter)? I guess when I want to do something I just go for it and do it wholeheartedly.

