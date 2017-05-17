How N1bn HIV drugs expired in storage – FG

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, has stated that $3.2m (N1.08bn) worth of HIV drugs expired in storage. Adewole made this disclosure while delivering a speech at the ‘Dissemination Meeting of 2016 National Health Facility Survey’ in Abuja on Tuesday. According to him, the competence and knowledge of healthcare workers, availability of drugs and […]

How N1bn HIV drugs expired in storage – FG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

