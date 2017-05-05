How N677.6m was diverted from Nigerian Air Force account – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s prosecution witness, Toyin Owobo, in the trial of former Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Adesola Amosu (retd), and 10 others over an alleged fraud of N22.8 billion, has revealed how N677,6777,085 disappeared from the coffers of the Nigerian Air Force between March 2014 and April 2015. The […]

How N677.6m was diverted from Nigerian Air Force account – EFCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

