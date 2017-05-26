How Nigerian Female Rapper was Left Almost Blind After an Attack by Robbers at ATM (Photos)

A Nigerian upcoming female rapper, Maureen James, popularly known as Rapgoddess, share a disturbing story of how she was attacked by some thugs at an ATM point in Lagos.

According to an report by Instablog9ja, the female hip hop act said she was making a withdrawal at the Ecobank branch along Kingsway drive in Ikoyi, Lagos, at about 8pm, when some unknown men confronted her with a gun.

She worte:

“I was attacked by arm robbers at Ikoyi road. While I was withdrawing money at the ATM; two men approached me.

“One came closer showing me his gun, while telling me cooperate or he would shoot me. They withdrew some money from my account and then took me with them after checking my balance. There was only N325,000 in my account.

“They took my phones. After they had withdrawn all the money, they dropped me off at Elegushi. I almost lost my sight because I’m brutally beaten by them. I’m presently receiving medical attention.”

Rapgoddess is still undergoing treatment after the ordeal. The police was yet to react to the claims as at press time.