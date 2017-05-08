How Nigerian government secured release of 82 Chibok girls – Shehu Sani
Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has revealed how 82 of the abducted Chibok girls were released. Sani disclosed that security agencies secured the release of the 82 Chibok girls in exchange for five persons believed to be Boko Haram prisoners. The lawmaker while speaking with Vanguard said, “The swap commanders are five, and not […]
