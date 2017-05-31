How Nigerians invested over N28.7bn, lost N11.9bn in crashed MMM

ABUJA—The Nigerian investing public lost N11.9 billion to the Mavrodi Mundial Moneybox, MMM, Ponzi scheme, according to the Annual Report of the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum, NeFF, which was unveiled, in Abuja, yesterday. It indicated that Nigerians invested over N28.7 billion in the scheme between June and December 2016. The report also showed that the […]

