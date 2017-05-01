How Obama made Jonathan delay anti-gay bill – David Mark
Former Senate President, David Mark, has revealed that former President, Goodluck Jonathan, delayed the National Assembly from passing the anti-gay bill, because former US President ,Barack Obama raised concerns about him seeking re-election at the time. Mark made this claim in Olusegun Adeniyi’s new book, ‘Against The Run Of Play’. “President Jonathan called me that […]
How Obama made Jonathan delay anti-gay bill – David Mark
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!