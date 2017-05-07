Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Omoni Oboli’s father died

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A retired Permanent Secretary and member of the Delta State Civil Service Commission, Chief Matthew Ukey, Friday died in an auto crash along the Oghara/Mosogar bridge in Ethiope-West Local Government Area. Ukey is the father of popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, DAILY POST reports that cause of death was a punctured tyre. Consequently, the vehicle […]

How Omoni Oboli’s father died

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.