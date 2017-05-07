How Omoni Oboli’s father died

A retired Permanent Secretary and member of the Delta State Civil Service Commission, Chief Matthew Ukey, Friday died in an auto crash along the Oghara/Mosogar bridge in Ethiope-West Local Government Area. Ukey is the father of popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, DAILY POST reports that cause of death was a punctured tyre. Consequently, the vehicle […]

How Omoni Oboli’s father died

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

