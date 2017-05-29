How Ondo teachers make money from pupils’ fingernails, blood – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
How Ondo teachers make money from pupils' fingernails, blood
Vanguard
Akure—TWO primary school teachers in Ondo town, Ondo State, have been arrested over allegations of cutting the nails and taking blood from pupils for ritual purposes. Police sources hinted Vanguard that one of the teachers pretended to be helping two …
Shocking: See what a teacher intends to do with finger nails of her pupils
Police arrest teachers for taking pupils' blood, fingernails in Ondo
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!