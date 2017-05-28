How over N400b debts by Discos crippled GenCos – The Nation Newspaper
How over N400b debts by Discos crippled GenCos
The Nation Newspaper
There are fresh insights as to why the operations of the different power generation companies (GenCos) across the country have been rendered prostrate. The Nation can authoritatively report that the over N400billion debts incurred by the various …
