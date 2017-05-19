How Police Officers Assaulted a Bus Driver and Handcuffed him to their Patrol Van in Edo

Kester Edun, a 38-year old commercial bus driver who was beaten and handcuffed to a patrol van by police officers in the Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State has recounted his ordeal. According to PUNCH, Kester said that the officers, who were from Esigie Police Division stopped his vehicle to search him. He said […]

The post How Police Officers Assaulted a Bus Driver and Handcuffed him to their Patrol Van in Edo appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

