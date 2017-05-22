How Policemen Arrested 50 Biafran Agitators In Ebonyi Today

No fewer than fifty members of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and its sister group, Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) were on Monday arrested by the police during the group’s rally in Abakaliki.

The rally which was to commemorate what it called ’Biafra Independent’ marched through three major roads in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital with heavy armed security men who failed to stop the rally.

However, Biafra flags flooded the capital city during rally even as policemen were placed in some strategies locations.

The pro-Biafra agitators were arrested not in Abakaliki but at Ohaukwu and Onueke where they were to join the rally in the state capital to commemorate Biafra independence.

The Biafra agitators had begun their march at the popular Spera-In-Deo junction and terminated it at Presco junction Abakaliki.

Our correspondent who monitored the rally in Abakaliki reported that it was peaceful and that over two thousand members of MASSOB/BIM participated in the rally.

Mr.John Nwifuru, the leader of BIM in the state, said that the rally was successful as plan. He added that no group hijacked the rally.

He further assured that those arrested by the police will be released as he has spoken with police authority on the matter.

“Our rally was very successful and we don’t have any problem despite mobile policemen that disturbed early in the morning when we were converging for the rally. They arrested about eleven Biafra security boys at Ohaukwu, then about 16 in Nkwegu and others.

“I have discussed with the commissioner of police in the state and he assured me that those arrested will be released immediately. I want to thank the police for doing their job in ensuring that we have no problem with anybody”.

