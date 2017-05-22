Pages Navigation Menu

How politicians traveled to India, hired soothsayers to pray for Buhari’s death – Presidency

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Sunday accused the political elites in Nigeria of travelling to India and Niger Republic to hire soothsayers and Pastors to pray for the death of Buhari. In a post on her Facebook page, Onochie claimed that those hired, on seeing that their effort […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

