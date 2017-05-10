Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Rashidi Ladoja allegedly bribed lawmakers with N80m to save himself from impeachment – Witness – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 10, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

How Rashidi Ladoja allegedly bribed lawmakers with N80m to save himself from impeachment – Witness
Daily Post Nigeria
A witness in the ongoing trial of former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, Waheed Atande, has revealed how the state government took a loan of N80 million to save the governor from impeachment. Atande, the first prosecution witness told the
How N80m loan saved Ladoja from impeachment — WitnessNAIJ.COM

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.