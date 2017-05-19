Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Roger Ailes’ Death Could Complicate Legal Claims Over His Fox News Tenure – Hollywood Reporter

Posted on May 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Hollywood Reporter

How Roger Ailes' Death Could Complicate Legal Claims Over His Fox News Tenure
Hollywood Reporter
While many in the media industry are mourning the passing of Fox News titan Roger Ailes, those in the legal industry are assessing how the federal investigation and pending civil lawsuits will move forward without a key witness. Ailes died Thursday

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.