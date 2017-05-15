How Saraki Arranged Recent Meeting With Buhari Over Health Status

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, arranged the meeting between him, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara to douse tension in the country over the medical status of the president, an impeccable source said yesterday.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that the President before embarking on his medical follow-up trip met with Saraki and Dogara in the company of the Chief Staff, Abba Kyari, last Sunday.

A source in National Assembly said the meeting was based on the suggestion of the Senate President. It was gathered that when Kyari contacted Saraki and informed him of the President’s trip, he (Saraki) advised that a meeting should be organized.

The source who does not want to be named said: “When Kyari called Saraki who just returned to Abuja from a weekend trip to Lagos that they are sending a letter as President would travel that night. Saraki told him that they had to manage the issue better and in a manner that will not fuel suspicion and unfounded speculations.

“He suggested that he and Dogara should be allowed to come and see the President that evening with the opportunity to take photographs that can be sent out for public consumption. The photo would present them as wishing him well on his trip,” he said.

Such photo shots, he said, would douse the speculations that Buhari was on sick bed taking intravenous fluid or that he was incapacitated or to be flown out secretly on an air ambulance.

He added that people need to be assured that the President was not down but just required more medical check-up as he had hinted when he returned to the country last March.

The source said, that was why when the President’s letter was read on the floor of the Senate and Senator Mao Ohunabunwa raised a point of order on the use of “Coordinator” instead of acting President for the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Saraki ruled him out of order after the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan deflated the argument.

But when contacted, the Special Adviser Media and Publicity to Saraki, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu, declined comments.