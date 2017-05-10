How SARS Officers Forcefully Collected My School Fees – UNILAG Student Cries Out

Adetokunbo, an undergraduate of the institute of continuing Education, University of Lagos, Akoka, alleged that some operatives of the special Anti-robbery squad, Lagos state police command, attacked him and robbed him of his school fees in Okota area of Lagos state. Adetokunbo who is a student of philosophy, told Reporters on Tuesday that four policemen …

The post How SARS Officers Forcefully Collected My School Fees – UNILAG Student Cries Out appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

