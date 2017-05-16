How Shameful Policemen Chain Civilian to a Van in Edo

A video emerged online shows men of the Edo state police command chained a young man.

The policemen were seen in the one minute, 36 seconds video in an inhuman

According to a Facebook user Irabor Franklyn who shared the video,the incident happened on Sunday at Sakponba road junction in the capital of Edo state.

A crowd gathered around the van which had the inscription: ‘Nigeria Police Force, Edo state command, Esigie division base 02’.

The offence of the victim is not known.

The police are yet to make an official statement on the incident.

Watch the video below: