How Shell contributed $29 billion to Nigeria’s purse in 4 years – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
How Shell contributed $29 billion to Nigeria's purse in 4 years
NAIJ.COM
Shell remains strongly committed to the development of Nigeria, Osagie Okunbor, Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria said in Lagos, on Tuesday, May 16. Okunbor stated this while announcing that The Shell Petroleum Development Company of …
Shell loses N3.34bn to oil theft, vandalism in 2016- official
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!