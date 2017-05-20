How sick student burnt to death in dormitory fire – The Standard
How sick student burnt to death in dormitory fire
The Standard
Bar Kowino Mixed Secondary School students in Bondo, Siaya County spend the night in the cold after their dormitory caught fire on Friday night. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]. A suspected arsonist burnt down Bar Kowino Mixed Secondary in Bondo …
