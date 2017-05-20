Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How smartphone boom will drive Africa’s data explosion – Naija247news

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Naija247news

How smartphone boom will drive Africa's data explosion
Naija247news
Cheap smartphones could drive a data revolution in Africa, according to the CEO of one of Africa's biggest cellphone operators. Vodacom chief executive Shameel Joosub says that the availability of low-cost handsets opens up huge markets for media and …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.