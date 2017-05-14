Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How social media is affecting production, consumption of literature – Daily Trust

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Trust

How social media is affecting production, consumption of literature
Daily Trust
When Romeo Oriogun, the Nigerian poet who recently won the 2017 Brunel African International Poetry Prize, said all the poems he submitted were written on Facebook and inspired by his Facebook friends, I wanted to curse the online literary magazine's …
184 poets vie for 2017 Nigeria Prize for LiteratureNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.