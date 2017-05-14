How social media is affecting production, consumption of literature – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
How social media is affecting production, consumption of literature
Daily Trust
When Romeo Oriogun, the Nigerian poet who recently won the 2017 Brunel African International Poetry Prize, said all the poems he submitted were written on Facebook and inspired by his Facebook friends, I wanted to curse the online literary magazine's …
184 poets vie for 2017 Nigeria Prize for Literature
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!