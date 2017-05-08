Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Soldiers threatened to open fire on Borno Deputy Governor, convoy

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Durkwa, was held at gunpoint at a military checkpoint by some soldiers in Yobe State on Sunday. The incident occurred at Buni Gari town in Gujiba local government area of Yobe. Durkwa who was returning from Adamawa state reportedly ran into the military checkpoint, where no soldier was in sight. […]

How Soldiers threatened to open fire on Borno Deputy Governor, convoy

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.