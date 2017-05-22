How Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Brutally Killed a Mother and Dumped Her in a River (Graphic Photos)

A woman was allegedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen and her body dumped in well in Oben community in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo.

According to Mizter Santosh, the woman had gone out to by meat from her suspected killers and after days of not returning home, the woman’s family out of concern – brought a naive doctor to look for their slain woman.

It was reportedly revealed to them that the woman is dead

Mizter Santosh wrote:

Attention! Attention!! Attention! This is a True life story that happen in Oben community……

On the 17/5/2017 this woman was killed by Fulani in one of the wellhead in Oben community (wellhead 43/2) so she was call by the Fulani to come and buy meat unknown that their plans was to kill her so she went to meet them without telling anybody where she was going to,so after she left that day she didn’t come back home.

so her children was so worried about their mom and the lady was killed already, and the body was tron into the pit outside the well,so 3 days later the family brought a native doctor to look for the missing lady….

The Dr told them that the lady is dead and her is inside the pit…