How To Apply For 2017/2018 UNIBEN Postgraduate Programmes + Faculties & Departments Available

The University of Benin management invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the following Postgraduate programmes leading to the award of Postgraduate Diploma, Masters degree and Ph.D for the 2017/2018 Academic Session. The application will commence on Monday, 1st May, 2017.

1) Faculty Of Agriculture

2) Faculty Of Arts

3) Faculty Of Education

4) Faculty Of Engineering

5) Institute Of Education

6) Institute Of Public Administration & Extension Services

7) Faculty Of Law

8) Faculty Of Life Sciences

9) Faculty Of Management Sciences

10) College Of Medical Sciences

11) Faculty Of Pharmacy

13) Faculty Of Physical Sciences

14) School Of Basic Medical Sciences

15) Faculty Of Social Sciences

16) Centre Of Excellence In Geosciences & Petroleum Engineering

17) University F Benin/ African Economic Research Consortium Corroborative Ph.D Programme In Economics

18) Centre For Gender Studies

General Admission Requirements

I. A Candidate for postgraduate studies in the University of Benin must have obtained at least five (5) credits in WASC, NECO, GCE (ordinary level or their equivalents,) NOTE: A CREDIT PASS IN MATHS AND ENGLISH IS REQUIRED.

II. Four credits at Ordinary level, plus OND (not pass), NCE, IJMB or Advance level passes or any other equivalent..

III. A holder of a Pass (Degree / Diploma) is not qualified for admission into the postgraduate programme of the University of Benin. In addition, all holders of 3rd class degree must possess PGD to be considered for admission into the Masters programmes.

IV. Candidates who obtained Master‟s degree but with Weighted Average Score (WAS) between 55.0-59% can only be considered for admission into the M.Phil programme in the first instance.

V. A candidate applying for the Ph.D in any programme of the University of Benin must have obtained a minimum weighted average score of 60% in the Master‟s degree.

VI. A candidate applying for the PhD with a Master‟s degree from any other University who in his/her Master‟s study has not previously taken the compulsory courses or their equivalents similar to the ones in the University of Benin shall, on admission, be required to offer and pass such courses with a minimum of 60% .

VII. Only students who have the NYSC discharge, exemption or exclusion certificate can be allowed to clear into the different courses.

Transcripts: Candidates should request their former Universities/Institutions to forward their academic transcript(s) to the “Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies”, to reach him not later than 8 weeks from the date of this publication.

Applications of candidates whose transcripts are not forwarded to the school shall not be processed.

Referees Reports: Candidates should request their referees to mail reports on them directly to postgrad@uniben.edu.ng. or the Secretary, School of Postgraduate Studies. Applications shall not be processed unless the referee reports are available.

Note: students are advised to always check this website for those courses that require written entrance examination. Please indicate your e-mail address / telephone when applying.

Method of Application

Candidates are to purchase application forms online with a valid VERVE OR MASTER ATM BANK CARD for the sum of N12,050.00. Application fee is N11.500 while Processing fee is N550

Candidates are to complete the application online via https://uniben.waeup.org/ The form must be correctly filled with all information required before submitting online and thereafter printed out.

The following documents will be printed out from the Website:- application and referee forms.

Any form not properly filled will not be treated.

Screening Details

Admission into some programmes shall be through entrance examination to be conducted on soon to be announced date at the Ugbowo campus.

However, there will be no Entrance Examinations for some programmes. Admission into such programmes will be based on the general requirements approved by the Senate.

Admission procedures

Only candidate given admission into the various PG programmes are to proceed to pay the total amount of Non-Refundable Acceptance fees itemised below.

Bank / Portal Charges – 3,000.00

Admission clearance – 20,000.00

ICT Levy – 6,000.00

Development levy – 15,000.00

MTN Net Library – 1,000.00

Total – 45,000.00

Note: Acceptance fee must be paid before candidates can be cleared.

Closing Date

All application processes for UNIBEN Postgraduate form must be completed by Tuesday, 30th May, 2017.

