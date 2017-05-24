‘How to capture informal sector into CPS net’ – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

'How to capture informal sector into CPS net'

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Business


'How to capture informal sector into CPS net'
Awareness and collaboration with key associations and unions are some of measures needed to bring the country's estimated 38 million workers in the informal sector into the Contributory Pension System (CPS). Others are tax incentives and guarantee, …
