How to Check Jamb Mock Result
Below are detailed steps on how you can check Jamb Mock Result:
1. Visit the JAMB portal at www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/. PS: Do not use MTN or GLO Network to Visit the Jamb Portal.
2. Login with your profile email and password.
3. Click on “Result Notification” among the list of services and click on “UTME Examination (Mock)”.
4. Your result will be displayed to you or you would see the message “You did not seat for Mock Examination”.
The post How to Check Jamb Mock Result appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!