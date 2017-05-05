How to Check Jamb Mock Result

Below are detailed steps on how you can check Jamb Mock Result:

1. Visit the JAMB portal at www.jamb.org.ng/efacility/. PS: Do not use MTN or GLO Network to Visit the Jamb Portal.

2. Login with your profile email and password.

3. Click on “Result Notification” among the list of services and click on “UTME Examination (Mock)”.

4. Your result will be displayed to you or you would see the message “You did not seat for Mock Examination”.