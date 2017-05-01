Pages Navigation Menu

‘How to end $3.8bn annual ICT imports’ – Daily Trust

Posted on May 1, 2017


Daily Trust

'How to end $3.8bn annual ICT imports'
Daily Trust
Worried by the over $3.8bn annual information and communications technology (ICT) imports, the Transparency Advocacy Initiative Nigeria (TAIN) and allied civil society groups have called for the utilization of indigenous ICT resources to create jobs
