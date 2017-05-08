How To Reprint JAMB 2017 Exam Slip Via Email – Full Procedures
JAMB has started sending out the
2017 UTME Exam Slip to Candidates’
respective email addresses. Here’s
the procedure to get yours. Please note that not all Exam Slips
have been sent, and this will go on
in batches. If you have not yet
received a mail from JAMB, be
patient and keep checking your
email address for the mail.We expect JAMB to know that email
delivery may be unreliable, so they
should make adequate
arrangements quickly to ensure
that candidates are able to reprint their exam slips directly from their
profile on the JAMB portal. When
this is available, we will let you
know on this website. Ensure you check both Inbox and
SPAM/JUNK folders. If you
eventually get the mail from JAMB,
simply look for an attachment that
comes with the mail. This
attachment is a PDF file, named most likely as your JAMB
registration number. First, download the PDF file to your
phone or computer system to
ensure you now have it offline. If you have a printer at home, you can print the Exam Slip directly from the computer without having to visit the Business Centre or
Cyber Cafe.
If you downloaded it with your phone, you can also attach the phone to your home computer and also print it from the printer
attached to the computer system.
If you don’t have a printer at
home, then head to any Business Center or Cyber Cafe, log into your
email, re-download the Exam Slip and ask that an operator should help you print the Exam Slip.
Please print 2 Copies of the Exam Slip because you would be required
to submit 1 of them at the ExamCentre. You will then keep the other copy for reference. That should be all. You don’t need to be in a hurry to print your exam slip.
We believe JAMB will release a procedure to print this Exam Slip directly from
their portal
