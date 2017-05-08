How To Reprint JAMB 2017 Exam Slip Via Email – Full Procedures

JAMB has started sending out the

2017 UTME Exam Slip to Candidates’

respective email addresses. Here’s

the procedure to get yours. Please note that not all Exam Slips

have been sent, and this will go on

in batches. If you have not yet

received a mail from JAMB, be

patient and keep checking your

email address for the mail.We expect JAMB to know that email

delivery may be unreliable, so they

should make adequate

arrangements quickly to ensure

that candidates are able to reprint their exam slips directly from their

profile on the JAMB portal. When

this is available, we will let you

know on this website. Ensure you check both Inbox and

SPAM/JUNK folders. If you

eventually get the mail from JAMB,

simply look for an attachment that

comes with the mail. This

attachment is a PDF file, named most likely as your JAMB

registration number. First, download the PDF file to your

phone or computer system to

ensure you now have it offline. If you have a printer at home, you can print the Exam Slip directly from the computer without having to visit the Business Centre or

Cyber Cafe.

If you downloaded it with your phone, you can also attach the phone to your home computer and also print it from the printer

attached to the computer system.

If you don’t have a printer at

home, then head to any Business Center or Cyber Cafe, log into your

email, re-download the Exam Slip and ask that an operator should help you print the Exam Slip.

Please print 2 Copies of the Exam Slip because you would be required

to submit 1 of them at the ExamCentre. You will then keep the other copy for reference. That should be all. You don’t need to be in a hurry to print your exam slip.

We believe JAMB will release a procedure to print this Exam Slip directly from

their portal

