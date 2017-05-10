How To Reprint Your UTME Exam Slip Via JAMB Portal- Confirm Yours Here
Finally, JAMB has now enabled the direct portal to Reprint your 2017 UTME Examination Slip. You can follow these simple steps listed below, whether or not you have received an email from “Noreply JAMB”. The beauty of this portal is that you can now Reprint your UTME Examination Slip from Home, Office, Any Business Centre, …
The post How To Reprint Your UTME Exam Slip Via JAMB Portal- Confirm Yours Here appeared first on Students Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!