Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How to Spot Pretentious Lagos Big Boys and Girls – Watch Episode 13 of Shade Corner

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

All that glitters isn’t gold as they say. Not all those who drive Ferraris in Lagos have houses and not all those who brag about their Versace bags bought them from Paris stores… But how do you differentiate the real folks from those pretending to be living large? Find out on the final episode of […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.