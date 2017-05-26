How to tie the perfect “Sego” Gele

This is a Gele Tutorial on how to tie the “Sego” Gele. I hope you get a few tips from this video. Thank you so much for watching. xoxo Get more tutorials, Fashion and Beauty updates on Tomi’s Colour Pavilion

The post How to tie the perfect “Sego” Gele appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

