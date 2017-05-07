Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Tony Grey asked me to take him to Prophet T.B Joshua before he died – PMAN governor

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Governor, Performing Musician Association of Nigeria, PMAN, Delta State chapter, Evangelist Comrade Quincy Uruemuesiri Tebite aka Tisio. Tisio has revealed how veteran musician, Tony Grey pleaded with him to take him to the Synagogue Church of All Nations during his ailment. According to him, “While he was sick, he told me in confidence and he …

The post How Tony Grey asked me to take him to Prophet T.B Joshua before he died – PMAN governor appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.