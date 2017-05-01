How We Are Turning Bitcoin.com into the Ultimate Web Destination for Bitcoin Fans

For well over a year we have been building Bitcoin.com to be the top destination for all your bitcoin needs. Our web portal has a vast array of areas where one can learn about bitcoin, purchase the digital asset, talk about bitcoin, play fun casino games with bitcoin, get the latest Bitcoin-related news, and interact with many more featured services.

Bitcoin.com is growing popular as our web portal is seeing over a million visitors every month according to Google analytics and Alexa ratings. Additionally, this April our site surpassed Bitcoin.org’s global rankings according to Alexa ratings, and we continue to see more visitors each and every month. We feel we are the ultimate destination for bitcoiners both new and old as we offer everything you can think of when it comes to Bitcoin, and then some. We’re excited to serve the bitcoin community, and we love that our visitors are recommending Bitcoin.com to their family and friends.

An Educational Resource

We want users to feel comfortable with bitcoin by offering everything we can think of for people to experience the digital currency innovation. If you are new to cryptocurrency, you can read our archives of the basics, guides and tutorials, and even research within our bitcoin wiki page. Furthermore, after a bit educational study visitors can learn about our recommended wallets, exchanges, and where to locate merchants who accept bitcoin. We believe Bitcoin is a revolutionary innovation that will change the world and we want to offer people an easy way to understand every aspect of this technology.

The Hottest Headlines

Our news section aims to inform Bitcoin veterans and novices with the current events surrounding this emerging technology. Each and every one of our reporters are quite passionate about bitcoin and decentralized solutions. So over the past year, we have built a team that keep its eyes peeled for announcements, protocol developments, worldwide geopolitical events, and so much more. Moreover, we also offer product reviews, interviews with members of the community, and technical guides aimed at teaching people the benefits of cryptocurrency solutions. Check out our news section today to keep up-to-date with the latest information surrounding the Bitcoin environment.

An Open Discussion Forum

At Bitcoin.com we also offer a forum section that allows for uncensored discussion about the cryptocurrency space. If you like to chat with people about Bitcoin in an open environment, then our forum is the place for you. We welcome all opinions, and there are members who converse daily about what’s happening with this emerging technology. There’s an Ask-Me-Anything section which frequently features members of the industry and there’s a vast archive of previous special guests. Alongside this, our forum has bitcoin discussions, technical and development conversations, project development, mining and many more topics that encompass the subject of Bitcoin.

Classic Casino Bitcoin Games

Recently our website added a Bitcoin Games section, which contains many provably fair casino games for those who want to play with bitcoin. Games included are video poker, craps, keno, slots, roulette, dice, and blackjack. Playing these games requires no registration to get started and all a user has to do is deposit some funds into their anonymous account. Our gaming site has a 99 percent expected return, and people have won hundreds of BTC jackpot wins since the casino’s inception. Three weeks ago a few lucky players raked in a whopping 154 BTC playing Progressive Roulette. Our bitcoin gaming portal offers a fun way to win more digital currency by playing classic casino games that everyone enjoys.

A Store Filled With Bitcoin Swag

At Bitcoin.com we also have a store that sells some of the coolest Bitcoin-related products in the market. Spend your bitcoin on tee-shirts, artwork, hardware wallets, socks, and so much more. Our store has a wide variety of items for the Bitcoin enthusiast and even fine art to grace your home. Check out the Bitcoin.com store today for apparel, featured collections, and crypto-merchandise. The Bitcoin.com store accepts Paypal and credit cards but also bitcoin, litecoin, and dogecoin for our premium quality goods.

Tools, Charts and More

Another great section of our premiere web portal is our tool area that offers applications like a paper wallet generator, a price converter, a faucet, a document verifier, and a merchant search bar. Alongside this, we have up-to-the-minute charts on bitcoin price and other stats and a price index in all three major currencies (USD, CNY, EUR). Additionally, we’ve created easy to embed widgets that can be customized by size and color. Widgets include price and graph, news, and up-to-date forum threads. Our site also offers its own Telegram channel that distributes our news headlines in real-time.

A Blockchain Notary and Voting Tool

At Bitcoin.com we’ve also launched a blockchain notary service so anyone can certify and verify a document on the Bitcoin blockchain. We want people to control their own data by being able to provide a document’s proof of existence using the blockchain’s immutable benefits. Our notary service allows for an easy blockchain entry of your document’s cryptographic digest to your actual document. We’re pleased to say the first document we used to test our notary service was Satoshi’s white paper.

In addition to the blockchain notary, our site has a voting tool at vote.bitcoin.com that allows bitcoin proponents to vote with their holdings. People can vote on issues that are important to them such as scaling development, Bitcoin improvement proposals and so much more. Just as the notary operates, the immutability of the Bitcoin blockchain makes sure signed votes are transparent and can never be forged.

Bitcoin.com: The Place to be When it Comes to Bitcoin

Our website has many more feature services, resources, and applications for bitcoin users. This includes a place to purchase bitcoins with a credit card, a podcast section, a bounty page, and many more online areas that fit your bitcoin needs.

Additionally, we have many more exciting developments and announcements coming soon. We can’t wait to show our visitors what we have in store for our website. In the future, you will see a Chrome extension wallet, a Bitcoin-101 email course, a new onboarding app, a new charts page for those who like bitcoin statistics, and our new cloud mining service on pool.bitcoin.com will soon be open to the public.

Our team is excited about the future of bitcoin, and we wanted to design a place where everyone can participate in this new economy. As the Bitcoin developer Gavin Andresen once said:

You’re missing the point of Bitcoin if you feel left out. You can be as involved as you want to be, just go make something happen. Find something you think needs doing, recruit some people to help if you need help, and do it. Are you waiting for an invitation or permission from somebody?

While learning all the great aspects of bitcoin, the staff at Bitcoin.com wants to help you get involved along the way.

What do you think about Bitcoin.com’s feature services? What more can we do to improve the bitcoin experience for people? We’d love to hear your feedback. Let us know in the comments below.

Images courtesy of Bitcoin.com

The post How We Are Turning Bitcoin.com into the Ultimate Web Destination for Bitcoin Fans appeared first on Bitcoin News.

This post was syndicated from Bitcoin News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

