How we process stipends for 174000 N-power volunteers — Govt – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
How we process stipends for 174000 N-power volunteers — Govt
Premium Times
At least 174,000 N-power volunteers in the Federal Government's Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs) are being paid N30, 000 monthly stipends without delay, a presidency official has said. Afolabi Imokhuede, the Senior Special Assistant to the …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!