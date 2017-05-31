The Complex Gender Politics of the ‘Wonder Woman’ Movie – Hollywood Reporter
|
Hollywood Reporter
|
The Complex Gender Politics of the 'Wonder Woman' Movie
Hollywood Reporter
Can Patty Jenkins make the superhero world safe for female directors? Warner Bros. gambles $150 million on its first woman-centered comic book movie with a filmmaker whose only prior big-screen credit was an $8 million indie: "I can't take on the …
Gal Gadot felt 'privileged' to play Wonder Woman: 'I adore this character'
Wonder Woman review: 'A very definite upgrade on last year's lamentable Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice'
Pine happy to be a sexual object
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!