Huge python inhabits the ceiling of the exams and records of FCT College of Education, Zuba, Abuja was razed by fire
It was more like a blessing in disguise when the ceiling of the Exams and Record office of the FCT College of Education, Zuba, Abuja, roasted as fire razed the building but to the surprise of the officials they found a huge python that was already burnt by the fire. Source:( Instablog9ja)
