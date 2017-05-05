Huge python living in ceiling, roasted in FCT College of Education fire incident

A huge python, inhabiting the ceiling of the Exams and Record office of the FCT College of Education, Zuba, Abuja, was roasted as fire razed the building.

Though a lot was lost in the fire outbreak, but this has left everyone in ‘thankful mood’, as

some alleged that being bitten by the python would have led to a greater loss. More photos after the cut;

