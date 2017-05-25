Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hull City Confirms Marco Silva’s Departure

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Hull City has confirmed the resignation of Marco Silva, followimg the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Silva replaced Mike Phelan at the KCOM Stadium in January, but was expected to leave following the relegation of the tigers.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

A clause in the 39-year-old’s contract, says he is allowed to leave, if the club gets relegated.

“The club can announce that Marco Silva has opted to leave his position as head coach,” a Hull statement read. “Confirmation had been delayed due to finalising the terms of his release.

“Marco was offered the opportunity to continue the work he has done in the four and a half months he has been at the KCOM Stadium. Unfortunately, after considering his future, he has chosen to leave in order to further his career and departs along with assistant head coach Joao Pedro Sousa, first team coach Goncalo Pedro and goalkeeping coach Hugo Oliveira.

“Although disappointed by Marco’s departure, we would once again like to place on record our appreciation of his efforts and those of his support staff. Despite only being in charge for a short period of time, the 39-year-old became a firm fans’ favourite and will be forever remembered for his efforts to maintain our Premier League status.

“The club will now undertake a thorough and considered recruitment process to appoint a replacement.”

The post Hull City Confirms Marco Silva’s Departure appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.