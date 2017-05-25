Hull City Confirms Marco Silva’s Departure

Hull City has confirmed the resignation of Marco Silva, followimg the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Silva replaced Mike Phelan at the KCOM Stadium in January, but was expected to leave following the relegation of the tigers.

A clause in the 39-year-old’s contract, says he is allowed to leave, if the club gets relegated.

“The club can announce that Marco Silva has opted to leave his position as head coach,” a Hull statement read. “Confirmation had been delayed due to finalising the terms of his release.

“Marco was offered the opportunity to continue the work he has done in the four and a half months he has been at the KCOM Stadium. Unfortunately, after considering his future, he has chosen to leave in order to further his career and departs along with assistant head coach Joao Pedro Sousa, first team coach Goncalo Pedro and goalkeeping coach Hugo Oliveira.

“Although disappointed by Marco’s departure, we would once again like to place on record our appreciation of his efforts and those of his support staff. Despite only being in charge for a short period of time, the 39-year-old became a firm fans’ favourite and will be forever remembered for his efforts to maintain our Premier League status.

“The club will now undertake a thorough and considered recruitment process to appoint a replacement.”

