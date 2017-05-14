Hull City gets relegated from the Premier League

Hull City have joined both Middlesbrough and Sunderland to be relegated from the English Premier League. The tigers were not impressive as they lost their penultimate game 4-0 to Crystal Palace on Sunday to join two other teams to exit the Premier League this season. The team now has 34 points from 37 matches, four …

