Hull City gets relegated from the Premier League

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Hull City have joined both Middlesbrough and Sunderland to be relegated from the English Premier League. The tigers were not impressive as they lost their penultimate game 4-0 to Crystal Palace on Sunday to join two other teams to exit the Premier League this season. The team now has 34 points from 37 matches, four …

