Humblesmith features Francis Odega in New Music Video “Beautiful Lagos” | Watch

N-Tyze Entertainment & Nigerian music star Humblesmith has continued his stellar year by releasing a befitting video for his hit single ‘Beautiful Lagos‘. With anticipation for Humblesmith’s new song, ‘Focus’ quite heavy on pre-order till it drops officially on Monday, the 15th of May, 2017, the visuals to Beautiful Lagos which features popular Nollywood Actor […]

The post Humblesmith features Francis Odega in New Music Video “Beautiful Lagos” | Watch appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

