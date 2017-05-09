Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hurray! Davido Welcomes 2nd Child!

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

So reports reaching us says that the singer has just welcomed his 2nd baby girl, Hailey Adeleke – the proud dad shared this news on Snapchat today, May 9, 2017.   First he wrote, “E don dey happen” before asking fans to pray for Amanda and Hailey “Pray for us she’s almost here.” Her birth …

The post Hurray! Davido Welcomes 2nd Child! appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.