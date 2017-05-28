Pages Navigation Menu

Husband caught having sex with a neighbour in a toilet (See his reason)

Posted on May 28, 2017

A man who was allegedly caught having sex with a neighbour in the toilet told a Local Court in Lusaka, Zambia that he warned his wife that she will hear that he made love with a neighbour because she denies him conjugal rights. Oswald Mukando, 33, of Garden House compound was testifying in a case […]

