I almost quit taekwondo, says African Games medallist

Aside the pain of missing out from Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, the doldrums being experienced in taekwondo are among the reasons that could have forced Uzoamaka Otuadinma, 2015 African Games gold medallist to quit the sport.

The 2012 National Sports Festival champion told NationSport that she had to rescind her decision from quitting the sport after an appeal from her coach.

“I must tell you that it has not been easy for me as an athlete because after we failed to qualify for the Olympic Games in Brazil, nothing was happening in the sport and this had taken its toll on me as an athlete. The attention given to football has been to the detriment of other sports particularly taekwondo. Taekwondo is not like other sports, and for us athletes, this is discouraging and I had made up my mind to quit and face other things. But my coach had to appeal to me because he made me realise that I still have the potential to rule the sport again in Africa,” she admitted.

Otuadinma, who started taekwondo in late 2011, defied all odds to win the only gold medal in taekwondo for Nigeria at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville but her dream of competing at the Olympic Games was halted when she finished below the qualification at the qualifiers in Morocco.

The post I almost quit taekwondo, says African Games medallist appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

