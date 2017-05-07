I Am Highly Elated About My Husbands Release From Prison – Nnamdi Kanu’s Wife

Uchechi Okwu-Kanu, the darling wife of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnadi Kanu, Friday, arrived her husband home, Isiama Apkara, Abia state from the United Kingdom.



Uchechi who just gave birth to their first son, expressed her delight while speaking with Naij.com of coming back home and reuniting with her husband.

She said she is elated about her husband’s release and her return to the country.

Her words: “Actually, I came in yesterday. I feel elated, I am highly, highly elated.”

Nnamdi Kanu also, apparently happy seeing his wife whom he had been separated from for over two years he had been in detention at the Kuje Prison, Abuja, could not hold back his delight as he cuddled his wife with much laughter.

It was a love affair for the love birds who couldn’t hide their extreme happiness re-uniting again.

