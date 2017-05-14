“I Am In No Competition With Other Ex-Housemates” — BBNaija TBoss Says She Leads

TBoss has declared that she’s in no competition with anyone. She took to her Instagram today to set the records straight. The light-skinned 2nd runner up of the Big Brother Naija reality show explained why she keeps mum on her projects unlike other ex-housemates who show off every details of their plans since leaving the …

The post “I Am In No Competition With Other Ex-Housemates” — BBNaija TBoss Says She Leads appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

