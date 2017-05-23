I am looking forward to achieving greatness, BBNaija housemate, Bisola declares

By Benjamin Njoku

BIG Brother Naija housemate, Bisola Aiyeola can’t wait to make it big in the Nigerian showbiz industry. The rising entertainer recently landed her first major deal with creative agency, Temple Management Company (TMC) and her joy knew no bounds since then.

Speaking shortly after sealing the deal, Bisola said, “I am elated and happy that a close-knit organization like Temple Management Company is bringing me into their fold. The reception has been warm and amazing. I wish you could see my insides right now. I am looking forward to achieving greatness and I am very happy.”

Giving an insight into her plans, she revealed that she would be working on a couple of projects with TMC. She said, “After BBN, I want to focus on some of my personal projects. There is definitely going to be more music, movies and other give-back projects. I have been blessed and the least I can do is to give back to society by impacting on the lives of other people. There is so much that I want to do which I am going to share with TMC and my fans will soon hear about it.”

Also speaking Terfa Tilley-Gyado, Director Of Communications, TMC said, “Bisola is an exceptionally talented individual. During the show, Nigerians fell in love with her and we want to collaborate with her in some exciting projects that will bring Bisola closer to her fans and also create new ones.” Interestingly, Bisola and Iyanya who’s also managed by TMC are coming together again after 10 years of competing against each other at the debut edition of MTN project fame.

