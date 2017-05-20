I am looking forward to greatness, says BBNaija housemate, Bisola – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
I am looking forward to greatness, says BBNaija housemate, Bisola
Vanguard
Big Brother Naijahousemate, Bisola Aiyeola has made her first big move after her success at the just concluded reality TV show by signing a lucrative deal with creative agency, Temple Management Company (TMC). Bisola signed the management …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!