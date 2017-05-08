Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am messiah of Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has called on his parent’s to pray for him because he’s the messiah of Biafra. Kanu’s declaration was disclosed by his brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, in a chat with The Sun. Noting that the IPOB leader remains committed to the restoration for Biafra, Kanu’s brother […]

I am messiah of Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.