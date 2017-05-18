Pages Navigation Menu

I am not a cultist and have never been one since I was born – Man handcuffed to police van in Edo state speaks – NAIJ.COM

I am not a cultist and have never been one since I was born – Man handcuffed to police van in Edo state speaks
Kester Edun, a 38-year-old commercial bus driver, has narrated how he was handcuffed by some policemen to their van and subjected to inhumane treatment for about seven hours. NAIJ.com gathered that the unfortunate incident took place in Oredo local …
Anger As Edo Policemen Handcuff Driver To Patrol VanSaharaReporters.com

